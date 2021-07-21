Emily Ratajkowski is the new sponsor of a basketball club in Ireland.

The 30-year-old model has chosen to donate money to Bantry Basketball Club – who are based in Bantry in Ireland – to sponsor their boys team of under 16s through her clothing brand, Inamorata.

The club confirmed the news in a tweet which read: “Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski @emrata for her new sponsorship of our boys under 15/16 team through her clothing brand @inamoratawoman (sic)”

As of the time of writing, Emily has not commented on the news, and her clothing brand – which began as a swimwear range in 2017 – is also yet to put out a statement about the sponsorship.

The move comes as several other stars have been looking to dip their toe into the world of sports recently, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney even buying Wrexham Football Club in February this year.

The duo invested £2 million into the National League club when they purchased it from the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST), who had owned the club for almost 10 years.

In a statement, the pair said: "It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC.

"Together with the players, the staff, the fans and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.

"Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club."