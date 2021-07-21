Scooter Braun has officially filed for divorce from his wife Yael Cohen Braun.

The couple – who recently celebrated seven years of marriage – were reported earlier this month to have separated, and on Wednesday (21.07.21) it was confirmed Scooter has officially filed to divorce Yael.

According to TMZ, Scooter is asking for joint custody of their three children – Jagger, six, Levi, four, and Hart, two – and has agreed to pay Yael spousal support.

When it comes to dividing their assets, TMZ reports the couple have a prenup, which was drawn up by Laura Wasser, who is also representing Scooter in the divorce.

Sources told the publication the divorce seems amicable so far.

Meanwhile, it was reported last week that Scooter checked into an "intense psycho-spiritual retreat" a few months before separating from his estranged wife.

The music mogul – who manages the likes of Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande – entered the seven-day Hoffman Process programme after finding he didn't feel "present" in his life, and having “dark” thoughts.

He said: “My wife and I began to hear all kinds of rumors, like ‘[Scooter] has gone crazy.’ But it wasn’t that. It was just feeling like I wasn’t present in my life, and [feeling] like the people around me who loved me, I felt their hurt.

“Because, one, we’re all coming in with our own trauma, and weirdly our trauma was matching up, and … I couldn’t fix it. And I’m a fixer. Since I was a kid, I was the guy who was going to make it OK for everybody. And I just couldn’t fix things in this moment in time.”

On its site, the Hoffman Process describes their scheme as a "seven-day soul-searching, healing retreat of transformation & development for people who feel stuck in one or more important areas of their life" and promises participants they will be able to "make peace with your past, release from negative behaviours, [achieve] emotional healing & forgiveness, [discover] your authentic self” and have “improved relationships.”