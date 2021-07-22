Emma Roberts is on a mission to go plastic-free for the sake of her son.

The 30-year-old actress became a first-time mother seven months ago when she gave birth to her son Rhodes, and has said welcoming a baby made her more conscious of the world around her.

And in order to make sure her son lives in a clean planet, Emma is now cutting down on her plastic use.

She said: "That was definitely the most eye-opening, having a child. Where before, I'm operating in the world on my own and I'm just kind of thinking about what's right for me. And when you have a kid, it's like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What's the world going to look like?

“For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing.”

The ‘Scream Queens’ star went completely plastic-free for a week, and has since continued to make several small but significant life changes to reduce her plastic usage permanently.

Among the changes, Emma has begun cooking more food at home instead of ordering out, and now uses a reusable cup for her daily coffee.

One area she's looking to make even more changes is in the products she uses with Rhodes.

She explained to People magazine: "The baby space is a really hard space. I'm always on the hunt for companies that I feel like have a good mission, and that aren't using chemicals and plastics. And I have to say there are many brands that have impressed me, but I don't think that there are enough amazing baby brands out there that you can totally trust and are totally transparent. And so that's something that I'm always asking people to recommend to me.

"Since becoming a mom, it's really looking into what the ingredients are in my products. And so with Grove, I was really excited that their cleaning products not only are they refillable, reusable, but they have great ingredients in them."