Kate Winslet has praised the courage of the “wonderful actors” who have spoken out about harassment and abuse.

The ‘Titanic’ star has sent her thanks to the hundreds of actors and film industry workers who have come forward to expose the “appalling” things they have been through in the light of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

And Kate believes things are finally “moving forward” in Hollywood now, as she said the industry is going through a “time of change”.

She said: "The men always got paid the most, or just treated differently from a respect level on set. And I think that I definitely think is changing.

"We have to thank the wonderful actors who have spoken about experiences that have been so appalling. We all have their backs. We're not going to let those things happen anymore. This is a time of change, of getting rid of those horrendous things, standing together and moving forward."

Kate also believes the courage of other people in the film industry has helped more women move into important roles behind the camera.

The 45-year-old actress executive produced and starred in the ‘Mare of Easttown’, which has already received a whopping 16 nominations overall, including a Best Actress Emmy nod for Kate herself.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: "I was trying to put it into words with my husband [Edward Abel Smith], and I was like, I feel like all 16 of my children just graduated. I have been doing this job for nearly 30 years, but when it comes to moments like this one where the work is acknowledged on such a big scale, knowing what it meant to all of us, it feels particularly special."