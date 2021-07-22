Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba were “inseparable” after their first meeting.

The ‘Dark Tower’ star met his wife at a “jazz bar” before they eventually got engaged in February 2018 and married in Marrakesh, Morocco in April 2019.

And Sabrina has now said they hit it off so well during their first meeting that they quickly became “inseparable”.

She said: "We did meet at a jazz bar. I'm in there grooving and vibing and singing.”

Sabrina revealed Idris first caught the eye of Sabrina's pal who was celebrating her birthday, and the beauty actually approached him on her friend’s behalf.

She added: "I'm like nope, excuse me that's wrong. I'm trying to be a good friend! We had the best conversation. We talked all night, all the next day. We were inseparable after that."

And Sabrina also revealed their relationship was easy to navigate, especially because her family “loves” Idris.

She explained: "Marriage is a thing, it happens right away. There's a lot of religious and cultural aspects that push marriage on you a lot faster [but] I think because Idris was Idris, my family was like, 'OK, great! Do your thing, take your time.'

“Actually, my mom and Idris really get along. She loves him to bits."

Ultimately, Sabrina and the ‘Luther’ star “just get along so well.”

The beauty said: Me and Idris just get along so well. Our values are connected, we have the same interests, we have the same comedy sense. Just so many things aligned."

The couple recently launched their own ‘Coupledom’ podcast, and Sabrina has said she’s determined to explore the "beautiful journey of new relationship" with the six-episode interview series.

Speaking to E!’s ‘Just The Sip’ podcast, she said: "We're newlyweds. We want to learn and grow just like everybody else, but we want to do it in a space where we can own it. I know that what I have at home is amazing and beautiful and it's something that I cherish and take care of. It's not necessarily for other people to speak on or talk about."