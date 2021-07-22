Kate Beckinsale has “never really been on a date”.

The 47-year-old actress was married to Len Wiseman between 2004 and 2019, and has enjoyed romances with Michael Sheen and Pete Davidson, but has insisted she’s never been taken on a date.

She said: "Do you know I've never really been on a date?"

And she then jokingly added: "I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them.”

The ‘Jolt’ star added that she has no interest in blind dates when it comes to meeting someone new.

She added to ‘Extra’: "I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and have to sit and watch them eat food.”

Meanwhile, Kate recently said she doesn’t want a long-term romance, as she said she doesn't want to lose her "autonomy" and thinks it's quite easy for women to "lose track" of their lives when they are seriously involved with someone else.

She explained: "I haven't been in very long relationships since [my marriage]. I can't imagine living with a person and maintaining my new-found autonomy.

"For women in relationships with men, it's culturally quite easy to lose track of your life. You've watched your mother, your grandmother, subjugate herself - even on stupid things."

The ‘Underworld’ actress - who has 22-year-old daughter Lily with former partner Michael Sheen - previously admitted she thought marriages would last longer if couples opted not to live together.

She said: “I think more people would do well married if they didn’t have to live in the same house. Being married is kind of easy, but the living-with-the-person thing is a lot.

“I also think, for women especially, and it is generalising, but it’s common for us to mentally subjugate our needs to whoever else is in the room.”