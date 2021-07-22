Tom Brady says he owes it to his family to retire.

The 43-year-old NFL star admitted that his wife Gisele Bündchen, their children Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight, and his son John "Jack" Edward, 13, with ex Bridget Moynahan, have made a lot of "sacrifices" for him to continue his career and he said he will consider quitting football when he turns 45.

Speaking on an episode of 'SiriusXM Town Hall', hosted by Jim Gray, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said: "Things change as you get older and there's a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life.

"My kids and my family is certainly very important and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too.

"I play because I love the game. I play because I love to compete. We shouldn't stop our life, even though we love something because it's just, someone puts an arbitrary timeline on that.

"And I felt for a long time, I could play until I was 45 years old. I think I committed to say, 'Hey, I'm going to play till I'm 45.' And this year I'll be 44, which naturally takes me to the next year. I've got a two-year contract. We'll see what happens beyond that."

The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl this year and Tom previously admitted his wife asked him after the victory "What more do you have to prove?"

He explained: "It's hard to walk away from something that you still feel like you can do and you wanna do. It's not about proving it to others what you can do, it's more about proving it to yourself. And I still feel like even though I'll be 44 for this year, I still have a chance to still prove to myself that I can still do it at 44 because I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age."