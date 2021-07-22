Common and Tiffany Haddish make each other "better".

The 49-year-old rapper and the 'Girls Trip' star, 41, have just celebrated their first anniversary as a couple, and the Grammy-winner has shared the secrets to their lasting romance, including having "fun", supporting each other's "purpose and vision", and being open about how they truly feel.

Common explained: “I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want.

“I’ve evolved and gotten to that place. I listen and take things in and try to do my best to understand. I listen to what Tiffany would have to say about how she feels about something and just try to understand it instead of always having an answer.”

He continued: “It’s about really just being in a relationship where you can grow and you really support each other’s purpose and vision. I’m making you better, you’re making me better, and you can have fun.”

The 'Ghetto Dreams' rapper explained to People magazine that "people think I’m just so serious, but I like to have fun. I need to enjoy life. So I feel, with Tiffany and I, I’ve been experiencing that and I’m grateful for that.”

Common's insight into their relationship comes after Tiffany admitted having some alone time is a natural part of their romance because she “needs space”.

She said: "We're not up under each other every day anyways. He’s recording his album right now, I'm working on a television show right now. Even before when the pandemic first happened, we weren't together every day. It was three, maybe four days out the week.

"That's kind of how I like it, because I need space. I like to be able to create whatever I'm trying to create, and if I'm with somebody, I want to focus on them a lot and it can become a distraction. That's also what I like about him. He's like, 'If you need to go, you can go. I'm not trying to hold you back.’ ”

Spending time apart also means the happy couple find the time they do spend together “way more special”.

The 'Like a Boss' star added: “[It’s] way more special, and we have so much fun together - I think we have so much fun you need a little time to recover from it! We play games, we be laughing, we dance and stuff, or we'll just curl up … We make time for each other. We have fun.

"I like playing. I keep calling it 'playing together,' but it's not. We're not playing, but it feels like I'm with one of my best friends in school, you know?”