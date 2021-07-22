Marc Jacobs has had a facelift.

The 58-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram to share a picture of his face wrapped in bandages, with drains to remove excess blood, and captioned it: "@drjacono #f*ckgravity #livelovelift."

The doctor he tagged - Dr. Andrew Jacono - is a top New York facial plastic surgeon, who is renowned for his mini-face lifts.

Marc's friends were impressed with his transparency, with costume designer June Ambrose commenting: "The transparency is everything! Snatch it darlinggggg! Happy healing," actress Demi Mazer writing: "Congrats," and TV star Michelle Visage saying: "Good for YOU."

Meanwhile, Marc has previously discussed how changing his diet and starting to exercise transformed his body and his confidence.

He said: "I had 21 percent body fat. I was in and out of the hospital because I had flare-ups of ulcerative colitis. I'd be in the office for 16 hours a day, six of which were in the bathroom because I was so ill. I ate nothing but junk food. Basically, the doctor said, 'We're going to have to remove your colon'. And I said, 'I'm not doing that!'

"So I went to a nutritionist named Lindsey Duncan, and he said, 'If you are 100 percent compliant with what I tell you to do, you will be in better shape than you've ever been in, and you will not have to have your colon removed.' I said, 'Okay, sign me up.'

"When I started to feel better, and when my stomach wasn't hurting, and when I wasn't on the toilet all day, and when I could look at myself in the mirror, and when I went from 21 percent body fat to five percent body fat and I had muscle, I was like, This is great!

"When guys started looking at me and asking me out on dates, I felt way better about myself. So it was hard to keep my clothes on, actually. And whenever I was asked to take my clothes off, I was like, 'Sure! I haven't worked out for three years to keep this all under wraps.' Everything changed. I cut my hair, I got contact lenses, I started to groom and get manicures and pedicures. I started to get my hair cut every two weeks.

"Before, I never took care of my appearance. I was like, 'Who cares? I'm in the studio 16 hours a day, and nobody sees me.' Everything, it all sort of changed. My home life changed. I wanted to have people over for dinner. I cared about interiors because I wanted to have guests over all the time."