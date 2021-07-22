Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, "wanted to meet someone" on her London trips.

The 39-year-old royal reportedly told former friend Lizzie Cundy that she wanted to find herself a London man during one of her visits to the UK before she fell for Prince Harry.

Lizzie - who hosts Amazon Prime 'Red Carpet Uncut' - told The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "We have a clip of her saying: 'I want to be a London girl, I love London men and I love everything to do with London'.

"I was asked to look after Meghan when she came over here. She wanted to meet someone."

However, Lizzie claims that Meghan - who has children Lili and Archie with Harry - "ghosted" her once she met her prince.

She said: "She ghosted me once the engagement hit. She's ghosted quite a lot of people, obviously, including her family, so I'm not the worst person she's ghosted."

Meanwhile, former 'X Factor' winner Matt Cardle, 38, previously revealed he enjoyed a "weird" flirtation with Meghan, after she followed him on social media due to his performance in the West End show 'Memphis'.

Matt said: "It was just a very weird situation - very odd. And I really don’t know how it came about. Life’s got a course and I was not on that one. I’ve laughed about it, but it’s amazing thinking back."

However, before they could arrange a date, Matt started dating Amber Hernaman and Meghan later met Prince Harry.