Idris and Sabrina Elba will host the GQ Men Of The Year awards 2021.

The 24th edition of the annual awards ceremony, which is held in association with HUGO BOSS, will return to London live in September 2021 with the 48-year-old actor and his model wife as co-hosts.

They said in a statement: "We are excited to host this year’s GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 in London. In their various ways, the GQ Men Of The Year Award winners have kept all of our spirits up throughout one of the most difficult years and we are very much looking forward to celebrating with them – and hosting a great party!”

Nick Sargent, Chief Business Officer, Culture at Condé Nast Britain and Publishing Director of British GQ, added: “After the unprecedented year we’ve had, I’m thrilled to announce the return of the GQ Men Of The Year Awards for 2021 as a live event. Even though our virtual event last year was a huge success, it’s exciting to be able to come together again in person to celebrate the incredible talent who best represent GQ and continue to push the boundaries on the world’s cultural stage. It will be a night to remember.”

The awards ceremony was held virtually last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous winners and attendees of the GQ Men Of The Year Awards include: The Prince Of Wales, Captain Sir Tom Moore, Paul Mescal, Nicole Kidman, Marcus Rashford, Stormzy, Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop, Sir Ian McKellen, Kylie Minogue, Lewis Hamilton, John Legend, Chris Hemsworth, John Boyega, Donatella Versace, Lashana Lynch, Jeff Goldblum and Kim Kardashian West.

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 in association with HUGO BOSS will take place on September 1st.

The 2021 ceremony will celebrate the following categories:

Band

Deezer Breakthrough Music Artist

Designer

Game Changer

Hero

Honor Magic Leading Man

Hugo Boss Breakthrough Actor

Icon

Inspiration

Legend

Lifetime Achievement

Maddox Gallery Artist

Male Solo Artist

Outstanding Contribution

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Breakthrough Designer

Standout Performance

Television Actor

Writer