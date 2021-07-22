Félicité Tomlinson's father is setting up a charitable foundation in her name.

Aspiring fashion designer Félicité - the younger sister of singer / songwriter Louis Tomlinson - was just 18 when she died in 2019 from an accidental overdose and her father Mark Tomlinson is fundraising to help other people suffering from addiction.

He wrote on Instagram last week: "In 1 month & 1 day Félicité would have been 21 years old.

"Soon I will be creating a Charitable Foundation with the objective to help other young people who suffer with the disease of addiction x Please look out for updates (sic)."

Mark followed up with a link to a GoFundMe page, where he is trying to raise £100,000.

He wrote: "I had a daughter who died as a result of the disease of addiction. She was beautiful. She was just 18 years young. She is Félicité Tomlinson.

"All the proceeds of your kind donations will go to providing professional support to ensure that someone who has lost hope can have the tomorrows that Fizzy didn’t.

"With your help we can create a legacy that Félicité would have been so so proud of.

"Thank you with all my heart for each and every donation. together we can make a huge life changing difference. Please see link in bio xxxx."

He later added: "Fizzy was a wise Owl. Please see the link in my bio to support The FIZZY Foundation."

Louis and Félicité's sisters - twins Daisy and Phoebe Tomlinson, 17 - both commented heart emojis on the Instagram post.

Louis' biological father is Troy Austin but he took Mark's name after Mark married his mother Johannah Deakin.

The pair divorced in 2011 and Johannah - who tied the knot with Dan Deakin in 2014 - passed away in 2016 at the age of 43, following a battle with leukaemia.