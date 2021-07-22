Mena Suvari had a "weird and unusual" encounter with Kevin Spacey, while filming 'American Beauty'.

The 42-year-old actress and the disgraced actor, 61, co-starred in the 1999 movie and while Mena "trusted him" during filming, she admitted that one moment on set left her feeling puzzled.

She told PEOPLE that to prepare for a particular scene, Spacey brought her into a side room where they "lay on the bed very close to one another. He was sort of gently holding me. It was very peaceful but weird and unusual."

And Mena explained she "thought of that day" after she discovered that Kevin had been accused of sexual assault by a number of men in 2018.

She added: "My heart goes out to anyone who suffers abuse."

Mena previously admitted she found it "heart-wrenching" when the disgraced actor was accused by Anthony Rapp of having made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when he was just 14 years old.

She said: "I think with everything that I've been seeing that everyone's been going through, it's shocking. It's really heart-wrenching.

"It's important to focus on the conversation that's happening and the healing, the victims - the right thing that's to come out of this. That's sort of what I try to hope for and focus on the most. It's something that we're truly changing and moving out of."

However, Mena said she had a "beautiful experience" while working on 'American Beauty' - in which she played the best friend of Kevin's teenage daughter, whom his character becomes infatuated with.

She explained: "For me, having the opportunity to work on 'American Beauty' was something that was so special and so beautiful. I was so young and was so grateful to have a job. And to be working with such experienced individuals. Everyone on that set was wonderful to me. I had a beautiful experience working on that film."

Spacey has denied the accusations against him.