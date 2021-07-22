David Beckham will attend the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match on September 4th.

The 46-year-old former soccer star will be among the attendees at the upcoming charity game at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, where he will present the trophy to the winning team and reunite with former Manchester United teammates Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, who are all set to play for the England team.

Other stars attending and taking part include Usain Bolt, Olly Murs, Liv Cooke, Sir Mo Farah, Tom Grennan, Fara Williams, Martin Compston, Ore Oduba and Kelly Smith.

Beckham also announced that the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) will match public donations and fundraising, along with the value of every ticket purchased for this year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF, meaning everything is doubled – up to a total of £6.3 million.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Beckham said: “I’m delighted to be attending Soccer Aid for UNICEF in my role as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. What a year it has been for football and I can’t wait to watch England take on the Soccer Aid World XI in what is set to be an incredible match.

“I have been a Goodwill Ambassador for over 16 years and have seen first-hand the incredible work that UNICEF does for children around the world. Soccer Aid for UNICEF has never been more important, with the Covid crisis making life for kids in the world’s poorest countries even harder. With the support of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, donations will go twice as far in supporting the health and nutrition of kids around the world.”

Anna Hakobyan, Chief Impact Officer at the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, said: “Today millions of children across the world are suffering from wasting, the worst form of malnutrition, and COVID has made it worse. In partnership with UNICEF, we want to prevent and protect these children from hunger and malnutrition and bring life-saving therapeutic food to treat those already suffering. Let’s turn the tide on this unacceptable crisis and transform the lives of these vulnerable children so they can build the future they deserve!”

Donation lines are now open at socceraid.org.uk/donate and tickets can be bought at socceraid.org.uk/tickets.