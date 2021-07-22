Alex Scott has been announced as the pitchside reporter in 'FIFA 22'.

The former footballer turned pundit will make history as the first-ever female voice to feature in the annual EA Sports football title.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Alex wrote: "Happy to finally share the news that I joined the FIFA family and will be commentating for #FIFA22!

"This is a big moment for FIFA, for football and women and girls across the world. It’s also a big moment for me personally and professionally. It’s an honour to be part of the FIFA gaming institution, alongside some of my brilliant presenting colleagues.

"Whilst I am the first English-speaking female broadcaster to feature in FIFA, I will certainly not be the last.

"I know this is just the start of stronger female footballing representation from @easportsfifa and the football community as a whole… “EA sports we’re in the game!"

It is the latest change in the commentary lineup on FIFA after Derek Rae and Lee Dixon took over from Martin Tyler and Alan Smith in 2019.

Former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Stewart Robson has been added alongside Scott in what will be the 30th edition of the popular sports game.

Scott will be taking the role of pitchside reporter on the game's Career Mode from Alan McInally - who had been a feature of the game since FIFA 19.