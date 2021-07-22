Matt Damon and Ben Affleck plan to write together more now they are no longer so "inefficient".

The friends reunited to work on 'The Last Duel' and admitted penning the movie with Nicole Holofcener was a very different process to when they wrote their breakthrough film 'Good Will Hunting', which was released in 1997, because they have a better understanding of "structure".

Matt told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think that writing process for 'Good Will Hunting' was so inefficient.

"You know, because we didn't really understand structure so we wrote thousands of pages. ... We'd be like, 'Well, what if this happened?,' and then we'd just write different scenes. So, we had all these kind of disparate scenes and then we kind of tried to jam them together into something that looked like a movie.

"But this time around, you know, it's a story about perspective. So, there are two knights and then there's the Lady Marguerite. So Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and Nicole Holofcener wrote the female perspective. That's kind of the architecture of that movie.

"And I think we just found that having made ... like, making movies for 30 years, we actually learned something about structure along the way and the process went along a lot faster.

"And so I think we'll write a lot more in the future just because it didn't turn out to be as time consuming as we thought. It was actually a lot of fun."

And because the two stars now have children, they were able to better arrange their days to use their time efficiently.

He added: "Back in the day, we didn't have deadlines because nobody cared what we were doing, no one was waiting for the script, we were unemployed, so we literally had nothing else to do.

"And now we can build the time, it's a little more structured, right? Like, 'Alright, let's write from 10 to 2, you know, because we can drop the kids off and then we can pick the kids up.' We actually have lives now which is nice, finally."