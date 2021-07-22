Margot Robbie slept with a life-size cut out of John Cena in her bedroom for two years.

The 31-year-old actress made the revelation to her 'The Suicide Squad' co-star as she explained that a former boyfriend had an obsession with the wrestler-turned-actor.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with Cena and director James Gunn, Margot recalled: "I watched WWE when I was growing up, when I was a kid I loved the Undertaker.

"And then obviously when I was a teenager I stopped watching. But then, as a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena – so much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday and had a cardboard cut-out in his bedroom.

"So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cut-out of John Cena in the room."

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star revealed that the cut-out would sometimes shock her if she woke up in the middle of the night.

Margot said: "And then I'd be like, 'Oh, it's just John Cena, it's OK.'"

The Australian actress also confessed that she had told Cena about her secret "five seconds into meeting him" despite agonising over whether to spill the beans.

Margot shared: "Is that going to be weird? I thought, I'm going to keep that to myself, I'm not going to tell him as that would be a weird way to start our working relationship and friendship.

"Then five seconds into meeting him, 'I used to sleep in a room with a life-sized cut of you.'"

John was then presented with a life-size cardboard cut-out of Harley Quinn, Margot's character in 'The Suicide Squad'.

She told him: "You also have to sleep with that in your room for two years, just to level the playing field."

Cena simply replied: "OK."