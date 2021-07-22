Courteney Cox has admitted her Emmy Awards nomination is "not exactly" what she was "looking for".

The cast of the classic sitcom got back together for a nostalgic look back at the series on HBO Max earlier this year and the one-off programme has earned four nominations for this year's ceremony, including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), which she is recognised for as an executive producer on the programme.

And while Courteney is "so happy" that the show has been recognised in the shortlists, as the only lead cast member not to have been nominated for an acting award either during or after the programme's original run, she admitted it hasn't filled the void for her.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "Honestly, I am so happy that the reunion has been recognized because I think it's terrific.

"[Director] Ben Winston did a great job and all of his crew....

"That's not exactly the Emmy I was looking for. I'm being honest with you."

The 57-year-old star was delighted to have taken part of the reunion and is "so thrilled" by the acknowledgement it's received, but she admitted being recognised as an executive producer wasn't what she was thinking of when she spoke to DJ Howard Stern about her disappointment at being snubbed in the past.

She added: "I'm so happy to be a part of it. I'm so thrilled that I got to do it onstage back at that same studio, the same Stage 24, with those incredible people that I love so much.

"And I'm so thrilled, but that Emmy [nomination] really belongs to Ben Winston… So yes, I'm so happy. But when I was on Howard Stern, I wasn't talking about that."

Courteney had told the SiriusXM star she was "hurt" by being the only one of the six not to get nominated by the Television Academy.

She said: “Yeah, it always hurt my feelings. When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.”

'Friends' earned a total of 62 Emmy nominations during its 10-season run and won six, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002 for Season Eight.