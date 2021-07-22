Dax Shepard loves being a "big boy".

The 46-year-old actor decided to use the coronavirus lockdown to transform his physique and after working out six days a week, "lifting heavy, protein shakes, going bananas, heavy testosterone injections", he has bulked up and gone from 185lbs to 210lbs and couldn't be happier about it.

He said: "I spent my whole life as a medium boy, and now I'm a big boy and I like it."

Dax - who has daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, with wife Kristen Bell - had always hoped to be cast in a Marvel movie so he had an "excuse" to "get huge" but as time passed by, he realised that wasn't going to happen so decided to hit the gym for his own "amusement" instead.

After his 'Armchair Expert' podcast guest Ashton Kutcher - who was joined by his wife Mila Kunis - joked Dax looked like "He-Man right now", the host replied: "In quarantine, I said to Kristen, 'I've been waiting for 10 years for Marvel to call so that I'd have an excuse to get huge.'

"And they're not gonna call. That ship sailed. I'm 46, they're not gonna call. So I just have to do it for my own amusement."

And getting fit has given Dax a new energy to get back to acting as he admitted the flop of his 2017 film 'CHIPS' - which his also wrote - left him "depressed" and contemplating retirement.

He said: "Mentally, I love it because it makes me far more on fire to be alive. I was depressed after 'CHIPS'. I was literally retiring, that was the plan, I'm out… All of a sudden I was on fire to work. ... This is the version I enjoy."