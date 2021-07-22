Britney Spears feels “free to speak her mind” amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker has been appearing in court in recent weeks in a bid to end her conservatorship, and since her hearings began she has already been allowed to hire her own attorney and been granted the ability to drive again.

And Britney is said to be “relieved and hopeful” about the progress she and her legal team are making.

An insider told E! News: "Since Britney spoke out in court, things have changed and become a little bit more relaxed. She's gained more independence and control over her life. She feels a big weight has been lifted and that she is free to speak her mind. She is relieved and hopeful about the future for the first time in years."

The comments come after Britney, 39, was also said to be “very hopeful” that her new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, will be able to end her conservatorship.

Another source said: “She likes the court developments so far. She is very hopeful that her new lawyer will be able to end the conservatorship.

“Britney is very happy the conservatorship is now allowing her to drive. She is ecstatic and beyond grateful for all the help she is receiving right now."

The singer has been under conservatorship since 2008, and her lawyer recently said he will “move aggressively” to make sure she wins her case.

Britney specifically wants to make sure her father, Jamie Spears – who formerly controlled all aspects of her conservatorship, but currently only oversees her finances – is removed.

Speaking to reporters outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, Mathew said: “My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first.”

Last month, Britney claimed her conservatorship had left her "traumatised" and "depressed", and she called for her father Jamie to be jailed.

She said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."