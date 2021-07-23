Ariel Winter thinks Britney Spears is “incredible”.

The 23-year-old actress has said she empathises with the singer and her ongoing conservatorship battle, as although she hasn’t been under conservatorship herself, she fought her own family battles at a young age and was victorious when she was legally emancipated in 2015.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I support Britney. I think Britney is incredible. Her story’s incredibly moving. I listened to her testimony. I think she is so smart, so capable. She should absolutely be free to live her life, be in control of her life, in control of herself. I think it’s absurd that this is the situation that she has to be in. I think the justice system, unfortunately, is corrupt.

“I feel for her. I hope she gets to be in control of her life, her situation, everything, as soon as possible. I truly hope that people who have kept her away from doing that do suffer some sort of consequences, because she deserves all the happiness, the freedom, the love and the control of her life that she should have.”

Britney has been under her conservatorship since 2008, and is currently in court trying to end the situation.

Last month, Britney claimed her conservatorship had left her "traumatised" and "depressed", and she called for her father Jamie Spears – who used to be in charge of her whole conservatorship, but now only oversees her financial affairs – to be jailed.

She said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."