Anne-Marie wants to be a “private detective” that catches cheaters.

The ‘Don’t Play’ singer has revealed her “dream job” is working as a private detective, as she’d love to be hired to “catch” those who are unfaithful to their partner.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I just always want to catch people out. My whole life I have wanted to be a private detective.

“Honestly, it is my dream job to catch people out who are cheating. I want my secondary job to be this. Writing a song about someone that isn’t treating you right is another one of my favourite things to talk about. And I like getting people back for things they have done wrong to me.”

While she waits for her detective career to kick off, Anne-Marie has spent the last year in lockdown working on new music.

And the singer also recently said she started attending therapy sessions during lockdown, which have changed her brain “for the better”.

She said: “In lockdown I started to do therapy with an actual psychologist and she just honestly changed my whole entire brain for the better.

“So far it’s been trying to let go of what everyone could possibly be thinking about me because that controlled so much of me and removing that worry and just living my life how I want to.”

The 30-year-old singer explained therapy has changed her life.

She added: "Music is therapy to everyone, it helps us through hard times, if we feel alone, if we feel like we need to let loose and dance in the living room, it's always there for us.

"But when the pandemic happened and I didn't have my life in music anymore, I just crashed – I was so low, so sad, so confused about what made me happy anymore so I started doing therapy once a week and it completely changed my life.

"Speaking to a psychologist has changed my life completely and I've been writing the album during that process, so I'd get off a therapy session and do some writing."