Billie Eilish felt like she "wasn't very talented".

The 19-year-old star had a period of "self-reflection" while working on her new album 'Happier Than Ever', and she has now reached a point where she is "much more confident" in her work.

She told VEVO: "Before, I always felt under pressure and anxious and felt like I wasn't doing enough, right, or doing a good job. Or this isn't good enough.

"I felt like I wasn't very talented at the time, and I actually feel much more confident in my craft now.

"And I feel that I've worked really hard on that. And I think that this album was made in a very perfect time for me creatively."

Billie recently revealed the record - which will be released on July 30 - will give people more of an insight into who she is.

She explained: "Anytime I see an impression on the internet, it just reminds me how little the internet knows about me.

"Like, I really don't share s***. I have such a loud personality that makes people feel like they know everything about me and they literally don't at all."

She added that the main takeaways from the album should be: "That I can sing. That I'm a woman. That I have a personality."

Meanwhile, the 'NDA' singer - who was recently embroiled in controversy after a clip from her early teens showed her listening to Tyler the Creator's 2011 hit 'Fish' and mouthing a racist slur, as well as using a “gibberish” accent - previously admitted she is "ashamed" of her past actions.

She said: "It's really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]. It's so weird.

“The internet brings up things from everybody's past and I'm like, ‘Don't you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?’

“Like, do you not think about the fact that maybe you're embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?”