Quentin Tarantino thinks Hollywood is going through a "really bad time".

The 'Reservoir Dogs' filmmaker is concerned that studios are too focused on expensive blockbusters and cancel culture has stifled creativity but he's confident things will have changed within the decade and movies will become more diverse and interesting again because that's happened many times in the past.

He told Deadline: "I think we’re living through a really bad time right now. But we’ve lived through these really bad times before.

"To me, the ‘50s is one of the worst decades in the history of Hollywood, and it came after the ‘30s and ‘40s, which were two of the best decades of Hollywood.

"What we think of as the ‘60s really didn’t start until ’67. From 1960 to 1965, was just the ‘50s, Part 2. But that gave birth to New Hollywood, as a counteractive, and that gave birth to the explosion of cinema in the ‘70s.

"And after that explosion ran its course around ’82, we had another horribly politically correct repressive decade. We all lived through that f*****-up cinematic decade, but then that gave birth to the ‘90s, which we didn’t realise was going to actually be the ‘70s, Part 2. Now you look back on it, and it absolutely was...

"I think what’s going on right now is probably going to last about six, seven or eight more years, and there’ll be a revolt against it. This is just a period of time we’re living through."

The 58-year-old director admitted he isn't a fan of movie streaming services but understands why it appeals to studio executives because it is profitable and they don't have to worry about any longterm impact.

He said: "I don’t like it. I’m not a fan. I like holding the DVD in my hand. I like looking at it on the shelf. I like s*** I can hold in my hand. I don’t like buying virtual s*** I don’t really own."

Asked if he has anything to say to studios on the subject, he added: "I have nothing to tell them. I mean, the thing about it is, they’re either interested in it being a business model or they’re not.

"It’s just like any industry. If they want to make everything disposable because it favours the bottom line right now and because they don’t care about 20 years later when they’re not going to have that job, I don’t know what to tell them."