Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are officially divorced.

The 37-year-old singer has experienced "all the feels" since she received the call that her marriage was officially over and though she initially felt it meant she had "failed" their children, Jolie, five, and two-year-old Jace, she has realised she's setting them a good example and is ready to look ahead to the future.

She wrote on Instagram: "Today has not been easy and I didn't know if I would even say anything. If I'm honest I had no idea how I would feel. Relieved? Sad? But I got the 'final' call that I'm officially divorced and the tears came.

"My first feeling was failure. That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough. I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids.

"Let's just say it was all the feels but here's what I know….I didn't fail my kids. I'm showing them a strong momma and I'll continue to do that and walk away knowing I did everything I could.

"This isn't the end…it's just the beginning of my story and I'm excited, hopeful, and ready to continue the healing so I can be stronger, and love deeper. Okay back to work. Love you all! We got this !"

The former 'One Tree Hill' star filed for divorce in April after six years of marriage, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as the reasons for their split in court documents.

Despite the footballer's alleged behaviour, Jana recently revealed he holds a lot of "resentment" towards her for ending their marriage.

She said: "It's definitely hard and it's one of those things where sometimes, like, the process with us has been really challenging because there is that betrayal.

"He has so much resentment and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, you're the one who hurt me. How are you being mean to me? This doesn't add up to me.'

"There's a million mean things I can say to [Mike] but I'm choosing to be kind and walking through this."