Instagram is testing a new Limits feature to protect people against harassment.

The Facebook-owned social media platform's boss Adam Mosseri has responded to the racist abuse targeted at England players following the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy, and he will let users temporarily pause interactions if they feel like they're being targeted.

He said in a video post: "Racism and hate speech have no place on Instagram... People need to feel comfortable.

"They need to feel safe expressing themselves if they're going to use Instagram, and for the whole thing to work."

He noted Instagram has two main goals with that in mind, which are to reduce the amount of harassment as much as they can, and also to provide tools to help people "protect themselves".

He added: "We know that people sometimes are in temporary moments of real risk and pain, and we want to give them tools to protect themselves in those situations."

Mosseri also promised "more" in the future regarding reducing speech and offering support to users.

He said: "Expect to hear more from us on both fronts in the months to come."