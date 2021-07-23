Usain Bolt has admitted having three young children is "pandemonium".

The 34-year-old retired Olympic sprinter and his partner Kasi Bennett welcomed twins Thunder and Saint Leo into the world last month and he admitted juggling their needs, as well as those of 14-month-old daughter Olympia Lightning, is much more "difficult" than racing competitively.

Asked which is harder, he told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Listen, three babies for sure. When they start crying all together, it's like pandemonium. You don't know what to do. So it's difficult but it's so worth it."

Usain chose his sons names and he admitted Kasi wasn't "too hot" on one of the monikers.

He said: "The rule was, when we were expecting Olympia, that if we had a girl Kasi got to name her.

"And if a boy, I got to name them. So that's how it worked out. She wasn't too hot on Thunder Bolt. But then she was like, 'All right, let's do it' "

The couple kept Kasi's pregnancy a secret so she could have a "quiet" time as she'd been bombarded with social media messages when she was expecting Olympia.

Usain said: "It made it easier for Kasi, so she could relax and there wasn't too much attention or stress on her.

"People always want to ask questions or want to come over and hang out.

"The last time, people were like, 'Oh my God!' and all over her on social media. And she just wanted to have a quiet pregnancy."

Usain loves seeing his children change and grow and is looking forward to see if they follow in his sporting footsteps.

He said: "I'm really looking forward to how they're going to grow or if they want to do track and field - or not do any sports.

"Every day there's something new. It makes you smile, makes you happy."

After dating Kasi for six years, the world's fastest man admitted he wants to tie the knot one day.

He confirmed: "I'm definitely going to get married in the future."