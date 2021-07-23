EA have confirmed that they will remake Dead Space for the latest generation of consoles.

Visceral Games sci-fi horror title first launched in 2008 and will now be adapted for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The game saw players take on the role of engineer Isaac Clarke on a terrifying journey through the mining ship USG Ishimura as the crew are slaughtered by the nightmarish creatures known as the necromorphs.

Players needed to reactivate the ship and located Isaac's missing partner Nicole whilst dealing with the threat of the necromorphs along the way.

Two sequels were subsequently released but didn't match the popularity of the original and the series stalled after 'Dead Space 3' in 2013.

EA's Motive studio have confirmed that they are working on a remake of the original game "completely rebuilt from the ground up".

Detalis on the new release are largely scarce, but EA have revealed that the remake utilises the developer's Frostbite engine and will raise "the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights...through stunning visuals, audio and controls".

Gamers have also been promised an improved story, characters, game mechanics "and more".

It is not yet clear when the 'Dead Space' remake will be released.