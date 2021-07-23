Brian May "doesn't understand" why he had a heart attack.

The 74-year-old musician underwent cardiac surgery and had three stents fitted after he was hospitalised in May 2020 and he admitted it came as a shock because he's always been fit and healthy.

He said: “I still don’t understand it. I don’t tick any of the boxes. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. I keep fit, biking and swimming.”

And Brian is still not fully recovered from the heart attack or subsequent treatment.

He added to the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “It’s been a long recovery time, and I’m still in it. There’s lots of complications with the medications, which really screw up your body. It’s been terrible.”

The Queen guitarist is also prone to depression and has days where he doesn't want to get out of bed.

He said: “I’ve been to therapy. I’ve done a lot of work on it. But there are still mornings when I wake up and think, ‘I don’t really want to get up. I don’t think I can solve the problems of today.’ "

Brian - who is married to actress Anita Dobson - found lockdown difficult because he hated losing his "freedom".

He said: “It was horrible, crappy and quite wounding.

“I didn’t lose my livelihood, but I lost my freedom, which I found painful. One moment you’re striding around the world on the crest of a wave, the next you’re locked up like a prisoner. And then I got sick.”

The 'We Are The Champions' hitmaker isn't good at "relaxing" and prefers to be always on the go.

He said: “I’m not good at relaxing. I think, existentially, I’m a machine that has to keep moving. For years I’ve been looking for the antidote, looking for a song that would solve all my problems, but I’ve never found it. And sometimes I complain about it.

"And sometimes I think maybe this is just me – this is what drives and empowers me to do everything I do. So I’d better get on and try to make a good job of it.

"I don’t know if I always succeed, but at least I’m trying.”