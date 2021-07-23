Codemasters has announced Grid Legends.

The new racing title was unveiled during the EA Play event and is due to be released in 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The title will feature an involved story mode featuring live-action scenes from actors such as 'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa - who could spot their digital surroundings via LED screens - using the same technology used by Disney for the 'Star Wars' spin-off series 'The Mandalorian'.

The blurb for the new game reads: "The legendary Grid World Series returns and, this year, players are front and centre in a fly-on-the-wall documentary that captures every moment on and off the track. Drivers encounter fierce personalities, internal team politics and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, which hopes to take a sixth World Championship. Developed using innovative virtual production, which brings players closer to the action, the underdog tale features an eclectic cast, including award-winning British actor Ncuti Gatwa.

"Grid Legends delivers drama across every inch of the track. Unique driver personality AI creates unpredictable racing as cars jostle for a place on the podium. Compete on over 130 routes, including real-life tracks such as Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, to iconic Grid city circuits like San Francisco, Paris, and more. Race and upgrade over 100 vehicles from classic touring cars to big rigs, single-seaters, to stadium trucks. With the inclusion of the race creator, players can take their favourite mixed-class rides onto the track and battle it out online."