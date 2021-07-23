The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published its very first video game.

'Italy: Land of Wonders' has been released by the Ministry as they aim to bring the cultural heritage and wonders of the nation to a worldwide audience.

The interactive mobile title appeals to both children and adults and the player is summoned by Elio – the old lighthouse keeper – to find 20 sparks hidden around the country to light up the lighthouse.

During their journey, the players will meet five Guardians who help them discover Nature, Cuisine, Art, Performance and Design – the main sectors of Italian cultural heritage.

Gamers will need to pass 100 puzzle levels, each featuring a 3D reconstruction of a famous Italian landmark as they journey to discover the country.

The music features original scores inspired by Italian classics, from opera to famous movie soundtracks.

Ambassador Lorenzo Angelo commented: "Today, the mobile gaming market is one of the main channels for the diffusion of every type of content, including cultural and informative topics.

"ITALY. Land of Wonders isn’t just an enjoyable mobile game – it’s a real Made in Italy product, skillfully mixing culture and technology. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of our country: it’s an adventure accessible to everyone to help discover the beauty, the creativity and the taste of Italy ."