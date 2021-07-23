Beyonce and Jay-Z's house was deliberately set on fire.

The couple's $2.4 million Spanish baroque mansion in the Garden District of New Orleans, Louisiana, went up in flames on Wednesday (21.07.21) night, and local officials told TMZ the fire has been classified as simple arson.

Officers initially responded to the scene following a call about a suspicious person and when they got there they discovered the property had been set on fire.

It had been reported it took 22 firefighters two hours to extinguish the flames, and things could have been much worse if it hadn't been for their quick response.

A source said: “If they didn’t get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It’s a historic home.”

The bad news for Jay-Z and Beyonce comes after they were reported in May to be the couple behind the recently commissioned Rolls-Royce Boat Tail personalised convertible, which is the most expensive car in the world.

The British luxury car manufacturer unveiled the £20 million vehicle earlier this year and sparked speculation about who had requested it, before sources claimed it was designed for the musical pair.

An industry source said: “It's thought this fantastic car has been commissioned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, with all its detailing matching their favourite things.”

The convertible grand tourer is the first of an exclusive trio of highly personalised nautically-based limousines, and was designed for the Mediterranean backroads of the Cote d'Azur, which Jay-Z and Beyonce regularly visit and where they enjoy outdoor picnics.

The Boat Tail even comes with a fridge set to six degrees, which is the precise temperature required for the couple’s favourite Armand de Brignac luxury vintage, priced up to £57,950 a bottle.