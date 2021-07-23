Ariel Winter has been having therapy for eight years.

The 23-year-old actress is "doing quite well" now but admitted she struggled during the coronavirus lockdown and she knows she isn't the only person to have seen her mental health suffer over the last year.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The pandemic was hard. For some, harder than others. It's devastating to see the effect it's had on a lot of people, especially mental healthwise. For me, I'm very fortunate. I've been in therapy twice a week for eight years. It's the best part of my week."

The 'Modern Family' actress - who has been undergoing trauma therapy for the last year - doesn't like being famous but she is happy to use her position in the public eye to promote better mental health awareness.

She said: "I'm on medication. I think it's important to fully normalise mental health and the use of mental health medications.

"So, I've tried to share that with my followers.

"I don't particularly like the fame aspect of the industry. I don't like getting my picture taken when I didn't consent to get my picture taken. I like to have a bit of a private life, so I try to keep that, as well.

"But, I do want people to know that life is difficult for everyone in general."

Meanwhile, Ariel - who was legally emancipated from her parents in 2015 - has offered her support to Britney Spears, who is trying to have her conservatorship removed.

She said: "I support Britney. I think Britney is incredible. Her story's incredibly moving. I listened to her testimony.

"I think she is so smart, so capable. She should absolutely be free to live her life, be in control of her life, in control of herself. I think it's absurd that this is the situation that she has to be in. I think the justice system, unfortunately, is corrupt.

"I feel for her. I hope she gets to be in control of her life, her situation, everything, as soon as possible.

"I truly hope that people who have kept her away from doing that do suffer some sort of consequences, because she deserves all the happiness, the freedom, the love and the control of her life that she should have."