Shanna Moakler is planning to auction off her wedding and engagement rings.

The 46-year-old model is keen to distance herself from ex-husband Travis Barker - who she was married to from 2004 to 2008 - and is planning to get rid of everything she has that still reminds her of the Blink-182 rocker.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Shanna is scoping out auction houses to auction off sentimental things that Travis has gotten her when they were together.

“She wants to sell her engagement ring … She also wants to sell her wedding ring and an Andy Warhol painting of a cow — a famous painting for sure.”

Shanna's relationship with Travis - with whom she has children Landon, 17, and 15-year-old Alabama - is said to be at "rock bottom".

The insider added: "Their coparenting relationship has hit rock bottom. She wants to get rid of everything that reminds her of him and reminds her of the happier times."

The former Playboy model previously suggested it is "very hard" to co-parent when Travis - who is dating Kourtney Kardashian - isn't "encouraging" the kids to bond with her in the way she feels he should.

Noting her kids "grew up on television" thanks to their family reality show 'Meet the Barkers' and are now associated with "“a very popular family that is showering them with gifts and attention", she added: “It’s very hard to co-parent when your ex or the father isn’t encouraging the children in a way that both parents deserve when you are co-parenting.

"Right now, we have shared custody. Obviously with the [coronavirus pandemic], they quarantined with their dad. … They see their dad as this sort of, like, rockstar.”