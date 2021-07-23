Paulina Porizkova has been "booted off" Hinge.

The 56-year-old model - who announced this week she has split from screenwriter Aaron Sorkin - had her account on the dating app blocked before she'd even fully signed up, leaving her forced to join under a fake name.

She wrote on Instagram: "OK. What’s up , @hinge ? I signed up a while back, and was booted off instantly because I had violated guide lines. I didn’t even get to post my photo. My name, it seems, is against guidelines?

“I called, I emailed. No one bothered to reply. Then, a friend suggested I use a different phone number and my nickname. I got a few nice dates that way.”

And now she's single again, Paulina has tried to rejoin the app, only to be rejected again.

She continued: "And boom, now when I need it- I discover @hinge has booted me off again! What’s a lady to do? #bootedoffhinge #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #betweenjloandbettywhite (sic)"

Hinge have apologised to Paulina for the mix up and admitted it was assumed her profile was fake as it seemed "too good to be true" to have her as a user.

They commented on her post: “We are so sorry for the heartache we’ve caused you! We want everyone to have a positive Hinge experience that ultimately leads to finding love.

“People thought having you on Hinge was too good to be true and immediately reported your profile for being fake. Your account is back on the runway with a few Roses on us.”

Paulina confirmed earlier this week she and the 'West Wing' writer had split after over a year together but paid tribute to him for how their relationship had helped her.

She wrote: "I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely “good”. He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy.

"But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather - we’re still a duck and a goose...

"As unfiltered as I usually am, this involves someone else’s privacy- so this is all I’ll ever say on the subject. (sic)"

Paulina was previously married to the late Cars frontman, Ric Ocasek, with whom she had Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 23.