Tinie Tempah believes "everyone" has a responsibility to protect the environment.

The 32-year-old rapper performed at the HNKN Formula E event ahead of this weekend's Formula E E-Prix in London and says that he is always keen to explore how he can do his bit for the planet.

Tinie said: "I'm happy to be involved in this project because the aim of it is sustainability and making the world a greener, more sustainable place. It's a big issue that's facing all of humanity.

"Everyone and their individual respective sector is trying to do something about it to make a difference so every time we can link up to raise awareness and do something progressive, I'm always here for it."

The 'Pass Out' hitmaker also enjoyed performing to a small audience once again following the coronavirus lockdown.

Tinie shared: "I really enjoyed performing at the Greener Bar with Heineken. There was good vibes and it was nice to be out again in London."

The hip hop artist – who has a daughter, but has not revealed her name - previously claimed that he had been able to cope in lockdown but is concerned about how the pandemic has affected young children who have been forced away from their friends.

Tinie said: "It hasn't been too bad. I feel for the people who have kids at school at the moment, that's going to be a new kind of shock. Imagine those kids who are used to interacting with all their friends, and all of a sudden they're not able to see them. That must be crazy. My daughter doesn't know what's going on. She's only one and a half. She doesn't like the face masks but we've got her a cool visor. We're trying to convince her that it's a really cool accessory!"