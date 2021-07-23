Joshua Jackson says seeing his daughter grow up is “the most incredible thing to watch”.

The 43-year-old actor has 15-month-old daughter Janie with his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, and has said his journey into fatherhood so far has been “amazing”, as he praised his child for being “fearless”.

He said: “It’s amazing. It is amazing. My first, obviously, and she’s just a little bundle of joy every day.

“It’s just this amazing thing where all the clichés are true. I mean, all of them, they’re like, ‘Oh, you’ll never experience love like this’ that’s true. And ‘You think you’re in love with them when they first arrive, but you have no idea how much deeper it gets all the time.’ That’s absolutely true.

“As she starts to come alive and really experience the world and her natural curiosity, she’s so fearless, it’s just the most incredible thing to watch. And then, you know, sometimes she just wants a hug and your heart falls out of your chest because you’re like, ‘Aw.’”

Joshua can’t wait to show his daughter the movies and TV shows he’s worked on, including sports comedy-drama series, ‘The Mighty Ducks’.

He added: “I think it might be a little bit early. I’m extremely curious to see how she reacts to daddy on camera. Like first off. I mean, it will be many, many years from now, but like when, say for instance, if she ever watches ‘The Mighty Ducks’, like that’s me as a little boy. I don’t know how she will react to seeing like age rewound dad.

“And they’re calling me by the wrong name and you know, like you’re going through some difficult situations. I don’t know. We’ll we’ll see. That’s all that’s in my future.”

But the actor insisted it’ll be some time before he lets her watch his newest series, ‘Dr. Death’, as he joked he wants to use the crime show to “scare her into cleaning her room”.

He told ‘The Jess Cagle Show’ on SiriusXM: “I can tell you it’s going to be a lot longer before she sees ‘Dr. Death’.

“’Cruel Intentions’. I’ll get some cool credit and like her mid-teens probably. Yeah, but ‘Dr. Death’ would be only when, like, when I really need to scare her into cleaning her room. I think that’s when we’ll put on ‘Dr. Death’, this is what your father is capable of. You want to argue with me now?”