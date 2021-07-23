Ariel Winter’s boyfriend is the “biggest blessing” in her life.

The ‘Modern Family’ actress has been dating her long-time friend Luke Benward for over a year, and has said their relationship was “bizarre” at first because of their bond as friends, but she now considers their romance “the best thing ever”.

She gushed: "Honestly, it's been the best thing ever now, but it was pretty bizarre at first because that was never something that I expected at all. It's been the biggest blessing for me. He is amazing. He is definitely my safe space.

“We've been able to grow together and not just be in a relationship, but we're partners in business. We're partners. He's my best friend. He's my boyfriend, so it's really beautiful to be able to get to that place with somebody and to have the friendship foundation first and then to be able to grow into everything, is really, really beautiful."

The 23-year-old star credits Luke with helping her through quarantine and other tough times, and hopes he will be with her for many years to come.

She added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I'm very grateful to have had that during this time and hopefully way longer.”

Ariel and Luke were first reported to be dating in late 2019, when they were spotted getting close when they visited Delilah in West Hollywood after the Ariel had earlier attended her beau's reading 'Really Really' at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

A source said at the time: "It was very clear they are a couple and they were affectionate all night long. They had their arms wrapped around each other and he put his hand on her waist.

"They took pictures together with his phone and posed with their faces together.

"They came out [of Delilah] around 1:45 a.m. and stood rubbing each other's backs as they waited for their car. They never took their hands off of each other."