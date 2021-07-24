Amanda Kloots has started dating again, one year after the death of her husband Nick Cordero.

The 39-year-old television personality was left devastated when the Broadway star passed away in July last year after spending more than 90 days in hospital battling the effects of COVID-19.

And a year on from Nick’s death, Amanda has said she’s finally started dating again – which she finds both “terrifying” and “wonderful”.

Speaking during an episode of ‘The Talk’, she said: "Both of my husbands I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I've never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old.

“It's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard.

"It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it's been a great process so far. But I'll just say it's very hard without getting into too many details."

Amanda was previously married to David Larsen for six years before she went on to meet Nick while working on ‘Bullets Over Broadway’.

She was married to the actor from 2017 until his death in 2020, and the pair have a two-year-old son named Elvis together.

Earlier this month, Amanda marked one year since the death of Nick with a moving Instagram slideshow of memories of their life together.

She captioned the post: "One year. Today hurts, there is no other way around it. One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do.'"