Lauren Lapkus has given birth to a baby girl.

The 35-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she's given birth to her and husband Mike Castle's first child together, posting a clip of baby Holly in a blue floral onesie on Instagram.

Lauren - who married Mike in 2018 - posted the sweet video clip and captioned it: "[cloud emoji] Holly [cloud emoji] (sic)"

Mike also posted the same video clip on his own Instagram account.

He captioned the post: "Welcome to this strange world, Holly."

The loved-up couple have been married for almost three years now and Lauren first announced her pregnancy news in May.

At the time, the actress took to social media to post a family photo in which she showed off her growing baby bump.

Lauren - who has starred in a host of hit TV shows during her career, including 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'The Big Bang Theory' - captioned the image: "We are expecting a baby girl this summer. I am over the moon. So grateful and happy."

Lauren also used the term "Rainbow Baby" as a hashtag, which is used for a baby that is born after the parents suffer a pregnancy loss.

Mike used the same expression in his post, too.

He captioned a different snap from their pregnancy shoot: "Can you even believe it?! Baby girl on the way this summer. #rainbowbaby. (sic)"

The couple previously exchanged vows in a courthouse wedding ceremony, and Lauren later revealed that it was a "stress-free, romantic" occasion.

She shared: "We are so happy! The whole day was exactly what we wanted it to be: stress-free, romantic, and fun.

"We kept everything super simple by getting married at the courthouse and having an intimate dinner party after, with a truly breath-taking performance from our musician friend, Dan Mangan. I am thrilled to be married to my best friend."