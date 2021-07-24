John Mulaney has officially filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler.

The 38-year-old comedian - who is best known for his work on 'Saturday Night Live' - submitted the paperwork to a court in New York on Friday (23.07.21), according to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

It previously emerged that the stand-up star was planning to divorce his wife, after checking himself into rehab late last year amid his struggles with alcohol and drug abuse.

Anna Marie, 36, has confessed to being heartbroken about their split. However, the artist also insisted she would continue to support John.

She previously explained through a spokesperson: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

John and Anna Marie tied the knot in 2014, but she recently moved out of their marital home after confirming their split in May.

The artist - who has been residing in Connecticut since the break-up - was spotted packing up her things at John's Los Angeles home with a friend. She then took a solo trip up the Pacific coast.

Prior to that, a source claimed that their relationship came under huge strain amid the coronavirus pandemic, with John's issues with addiction resurfacing during lockdown.

An insider explained: "His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic.

"He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab."

After his split from Anna Marie, John started dating Hollywood star Olivia Munn, and the actress was recently said to be "smitten" with the comedian.

A source said: "Olivia and John are going strong. She has been sneaking into some of his shows and loves them. Olivia is so smitten."