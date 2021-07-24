Sir Kenneth Branagh finds a sense of humour “very sexy”.

The ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ actor – who has been married to Lindsay Brunnock for 18 years and was previously wed to Dame Emma Thompson – admitted someone being able to make him laugh is the most appealing quality for him.

He told Candis magazine: “In any sort of companion, whether it’s a friend or a romantic partner, the quality I most admire is a sense of humour.

“I think the ability to laugh is a very, very sexy thing.”

Kenneth and Lindsay don’t have any children, but he suggested that isn’t through choice.

He said: “It just never happened.”

The 60-year-old actor-and-director is thankful his wife is around to keep them organised.

He admitted: “When we go on trips, she gets things ready a week before we leave – she’ll choose the outfits and work out when we’ll wear them. I wish I were like that.

“We once had a lovely weekend planned in Portugal and with five minutes to go, I was still throwing things in my suitcase.

“As a result, I left my glasses behind, which was terrible because I can’t read without them and I love reading.”

The ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ star admitted he is happy to read “anything” and is particularly obsessed with self-help books.

Asked what he likes to read, he said: “Anything, from scripts to magazines to crime novels to those books where three women from Shepherd’s Bush move to Tuscany to run an olive farm.

“I like self-help books too. I find them totally addictive.”