Microsoft has acquired CloudKnox Security.

The tech giant has announced its purchase of the identity and access management (IAM) firm in a move which boosts its cloud security protection.

In a blog post, Joy Chik - corporate vice president of Microsoft Identity - wrote: "Since IT modernisation often spans multiple clouds, cloud security and identity are top of mind for most of our customers.

"Modern identity security needs to protect all users and resources consistently across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments."

Microsoft described the acquisition as a "significant step toward this goal".

Joy continued: "CloudKnox offers complete visibility into privileged access.

"It helps organizations right-size permissions and consistently enforce least-privilege principles to reduce risk, and it employs continuous analytics to help prevent security breaches and ensure compliance.

"This strengthens our comprehensive approach to cloud security."