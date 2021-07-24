Kate Beckinsale hasn't seen her daughter Lily in two years.

The 47-year-old actress has revealed she's been kept apart from her daughter by the coronavirus pandemic and various lockdowns.

The brunette beauty - who has Lily with actor Michael Sheen - shared: "I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me.

"Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought."

Despite this, Kate has managed to keep in regular contact with her daughter thanks to FaceTime.

The London-born star told 'Live with Kelly and Ryan': "Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we're both panicking that we'll look really old to each other."

Kate also quipped that while her daughter is 22, she "looks eight".

The 'Total Recall' star added: "She's like, 'I'm just worried that you'll think I'll look old.' I'm like, 'I'm gonna look old.'"

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Kate revealed that she's "never really been on a date".

The actress was married to Len Wiseman between 2004 and 2019, and has enjoyed romances with Michael Sheen and Pete Davidson, but insisted she’s never been taken on a date in her life.

She said: "I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them."

Kate also revealed she doesn't have any interest in going on any blind dates.

The actress fears that a blind date could quickly descend into an awkward experience.

She explained: "I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and have to sit and watch them eat food."