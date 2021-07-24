Amanda Kloots has defended her decision to start dating again after Nick Cordero's death.

The 'Talk' co-host revealed she has started to put herself out there again following the tragic death of her husband last year, after he passed away from COVID-19 complications, but she was met with a cruel comment from a troll on social media who told her it was too "fast".

Responding to the critic, who wrote "dating already wow that was fast", she replied in a post on her Instagram story: "How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process.

"I will address this soon guys I promise. There’s too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it. Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this."

The 39-year-old television personality recently revealed she has finally started dating again – which she finds both "terrifying" and "wonderful" as she has never dated before.

Speaking during an episode of The Talk, she said: "Both of my husbands I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child.

"I've never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. It's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard.

"It is hard. It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it's been a great process so far. But I'll just say it's very hard without getting into too many details."