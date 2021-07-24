Machine Gun Kelly has branded his and Megan Fox's movie as "trash".

The rapper and his girlfriend - who met on the set of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' - decided to skip the movie's premiere in California, citing the "recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases", but now Kelly has publicly slammed the movie, calling it rubbish.

He wrote: "if i don't talk or tweet about a movie i'm barely in it's because it's [trash emoji]."

Meanwhile, Megan previously revealed she signed up for the movie to meet Kelly.

The 35-year-old actress said: "It was definitely a vehicle - I’ll be honest - for me to meet Colson. I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, 'Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you.' When I met [Colson], I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve travelled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here. But there was my logical brain chiming and being like, 'This will never work for 101 reasons.'"

Megan is guided by instinct when it comes to her career and she always tries to embrace the roles she thinks will have a lasting impact on her as a person.

She said: "Sometimes, you can just tell something about [an acting role]. Like, this is going to change me as a person. That’s what I want for my life: to constantly be evolving and growing. I was never playing chess. It has always been a game of intuition as to whether something resonated with me or not."