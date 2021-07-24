Anne-Marie found lockdown "really tough" because she doesn't like being alone with her thoughts.

The 'Rockabye' singer admits she struggled having to stay at home and not be "really busy" like she's used to because she doesn't like to sit on her own and overthink.

Speaking about the UK lockdown experience, she said: "Lockdown was really tough. I've always loved being really busy, because I don't really want to sit on my own, and listen to my thoughts."

The 30-year-old singer has been going to therapy for a while now and she admits it has "changed her life" as it has helped her realise why she is the way she is.

Sharing how therapy has helped her, she added: "It's changed my life, to be honest. Once a week I have therapy and chat rubbish to her. And every week I learn something. I realised that I'm the way I am not because that's the way I am, but because of everything that I've dealt with in my life."

Anne-Marie's therapist really helped her to stop putting "pressure" on herself.

She told BBC Newsbeat: "I was like 'I feel like my label want me to make hits all the time and I feel like my fans are gonna hate me if the album's c***'. She [the therapist] said 'Yeah, but have you actually asked them how they'll feel if that happens? Because I think you're putting the pressure on yourself'.

"And I was like 'Damn, I've been doing it my whole life. I'm a perfectionist, and I'm my own worst critic. And maybe that's why I'm still going in this industry - but also it's quite detrimental to my mental health.'"