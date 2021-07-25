Britney Spears' agent has called for an end to her conservatorship.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Cade Hudson revealed he had kept quiet previously in a bid to save his career but he is "officially done being quiet" and wants Britney, 39, to be free from her father Jamie Spears' control.

TMZ reports that Hudson posted on his private Instagram page: "I've kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing her -Britney lm now speaking up.

"Britney who was accused of some errors as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to document any wrong move she did gets placed under a never-ending conservatorship? Sexism at its best.

"This is a violation of someone's basic human rights that were taken away. I've kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my ass off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won't even dignify mentioning his name. I’m officially done being quiet."

Cade added that there was "one person" who always had Britney's best interests at heart but was "silenced".

He wrote: "The system and the public failed her. Her new attorney is the best of the best and knows that the work has just begun but it’s progress & hope and that’s all we can ask for now until action can be taken.

"I'll end with a few things, one person who was in her life (again legally can't name names) was also silenced by the people around her. You silencers know who you are. This person has her best interest at heart. It's time to get my girl back.

"Even if people don't see it now, it will come out. To the ones who should be worried, you know who you are too.

"The nonsense needs to end, and the healing process needs to begin. The lord tends to pay those people back in his own ways. So for the first time I'm publicly saying #FREEBRITNEY."

Britney has called for an end to her "abusive" conservatorship and recently was given permission by the judge to hire Mathew S. Rosengart, who was a former federal prosecutor, to represent her.