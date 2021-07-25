Vogue Williams is too “exhausted” to have a third child.

The 35-year-old beauty – who has Theodore, two, and Gigi, 12 months, with husband Spencer Matthews – admitted there are days when she thinks she’d like to have another baby but at other times she’s too tired from running around after her toddlers to contemplate the possibility.

She told Britain’s HELLO! Magazine: “Some days I think we’ll have another and other days I’m exhausted and I don’t know if we can do a third.”

However, Vogue loves the chaos having two young children has brought to her home.

She added: “But I love the madness of two kids running around the house.”

And things are likely to get more hectic soon because Vogue doesn’t think her “very chatty” daughter – who turned one on Thursday (22.07.21) – starts walking.

She said: “She’s standing on her own and almost walking. Theodore walked at 13 months – we’ll see if she does the same.”

Just two months ago, Vogue admitted it was her “dream” to have two more children.

When asked if her family is complete, she said: "Our family is amazing as it is but the plan is definitely to have more kids. People think I’m mad when I say that, but the dream would be four.

"There are days we think we can have five, then we don’t have a good night’s sleep and realise five is too much.”

And there’s nothing Vogue doesn’t love about being a mother.

She said: "I love being a mum. Watching Theodore and Gigi play is just my favourite thing. I want to spend as much time as I can with them. I’ve always wanted to be a mum.

“It’s so full-on. You don’t realise how full-on it is until you become a mum. But I wouldn’t change anything. The lack of sleep was hard at the start but there’s no part of it I could never do again. I think everyone has little hurdles."