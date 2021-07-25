Microsoft Teams smartphone users are getting a boost in the latest software update.

The company has revealed users will be able to access apps for the video conferencing service in meetings on both Android and iOS devices.

Previously, apps had been limited to desktop users, but this means users can now join in meetings while they're travelling or out of the office.

Apps in meetings for the Teams desktop version were first revealed in November 2020, which was done with the goal of allowing more customisation "before, during, and after a meeting".

In a blog post at the time, Microsoft said: "With the realities of hybrid work in front of us, we’ll be navigating through new experiences where we’ll need to accommodate the needs of workers who will re-enter the office and those who will remain remote...

"Effective collaboration will be more critical than ever with hybrid work models – evidencing the need for collaborative apps that provide the flexibility to work from anywhere, on any device.

"And so we’re excited to share that Microsoft Teams apps built for meetings are now also supported on mobile with iOS and Android."